Native American Heritage Fund accepting applications through June 11

MARSHALL, Mich. — The Native American Heritage Fund is accepting applications for funding projects initiated by K-12 schools, colleges and local government agencies that encourage positive relationships and informational accuracy regarding Native American history and peoples in the state of Michigan.

The NAHF says eligible projects include events, language classes and art projects that promote inclusivity toward Native Americans, or efforts to improve program development or altering/removing offensive imagery in official seals, public images or mascots.

“Michigan is home to 12 federally recognized tribes, each with their own diverse community, history, government, and cultural practices,” says Board Chairperson Jamie Stuck. “We owe it to them to continue to educate our fellow Michiganders, and promote the inclusion of Native Americans within our home state.”

We’re told nearly 100,000 people of Native American descent live within the state of Michigan. The NAHF says more than $1.4 million has been allocated since its inception.

Click here to apply before June 11.

