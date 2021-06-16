Watch
National Fudge Day: Crazy stats show how much fudge is made on Mackinac Island every day

(Mackinac Island Tourism Bureau)
Posted at 6:18 AM, Jun 16, 2021
National Fudge Day is on June 16, and there's no better way to celebrate than with the world-famous Mackinac Island fudge.

According to the Mackinac Island Tourism Bureau, the first fudge shop opened on the island in the 1800s and it's now the fudge capital of the world.

During peak season, there are about 10,000 pounds of fudge made every day.

As of today, there are 13 fudge shops on the island.

  • Ryba's has four
  • Murdick's has two
  • JoAnn's has two
  • May's
  • Murray Hotel
  • Kilwin's
  • Sander's
  • Grand Hotel

The most popular type of fudge is chocolate, and every week, there are 10 tons of sugar imported to the island to make fudge.

