‘My response to hate is love’: MI Dept. of Civil Rights debuts new PSA

LANSING, Mich. — A new PSA is educating Michiganders on hate and bias while shedding light on resources available to curb hate in their communities.

The PSA is part of the Michigan Department of Civil Rights’ (MDCR) MI Response to Hate campaign.

The campaign is led by the Community Engagement and Education Division (CEED) with support from the Michigan Alliance Against Hate Crimes (MIAAHC), according to MDCR.

The ad, filmed and distributed by Amplified Media and Communication, begins circulation on TV and radio Wednesday.

Watch the minute-long PSA here:

“This PSA is our effort to reach people in their daily lives, watching TV in their living rooms, listening to radio as they commute to work or drive to the grocery store. The PSA is not only informational; it is inspirational,” says MDCR Executive Director John E. Johnson Jr. “It says that whoever you are, wherever you reside in Michigan, you are not alone. There is a community of people who are working to stop hate and bias and help those who have been victimized by it.”

We’re told the ad was filmed only in Michigan, primarily in Grand Rapids and Detroit.

Broadcasting companies wishing to run the PSA are instructed to email Melissa Walker at melissa@amplifiedmediacs.com.

The MDCR investigates complaints related to discrimination while educating others on civil rights laws to prevent discrimination.

Visit the MDCR’s webpage for more information on its services.

