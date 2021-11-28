Watch
My Michigan Beach hosting holiday giveaway

Posted at 8:28 AM, Nov 28, 2021
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — If you're looking for a great way to celebrate the holidays here in the Mitten, My Michigan Beach is here to help.

They're offering a Merry Michigan Beach Giveaway this holiday season. They're asking Michiganders to share their favorite ways to celebrate the holidays. Winners will get a chance to win a gift basket from Cherry Republic, or a $100 gift card to the My Michigan Beach Store.

You can find more ways to celebrate the holidays here in Michigan, or enter the contest here.

