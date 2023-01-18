MVAA celebrates 10 years of service to Michigan veterans

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency (MVAA) celebrated its 10th anniversary Wednesday.

The organization became a state agency on Jan. 18, 2013, according to the MVAA.

“For the past decade MVAA has had one mission: to support veterans and their families. Today, we reaffirm our commitment to making Michigan the best state for veterans by addressing veteran suicide, homelessness and ensuring every service member has a community supporting them,” says Director Adam Hollier. “Our service members earned their health care, education, housing and disability benefits. Our team stands ready to serve our veterans, National Guard and Reserve members just as they have served our state and nation.”

The MVAA says it has helped direct more than 500,000 Michigan veterans to resources and benefits since its inception.

In that time, the agency formed partnerships with businesses, colleges and other organizations, in addition to establishing a host of programs designed to help veterans and fund veterans’ affairs offices.

Since 2013, the MVAA says it has allocated tens of millions of dollars in grants to veteran services and significantly increased its statewide outreach to help veterans navigate various obstacles.

The agency’s services are available online and at 1-800-MICH-VET.

