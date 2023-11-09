Multiple suits over 2024 Presidential election begin

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A judge is hearing arguments Thursday in 3 lawsuits centered on whether Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson has the authority to keep former President Donald Trump’s name off the upcoming ballot.

Activists who filed the first 2 suits claim Mr. Trump was an inciter of the January 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol Building, citing the 14TH Amendment of the Constitution, which prohibits a person from running from federal officer if they have engaged in and insurrection or rebellion against the U.S.— or given support to someone who has.

FOX 17 Secretary of State, Jocelyn Benson facing 3 lawsuits regarding having former President Trump's name on the 2024 ballot

It’s important to note the Minnesota Supreme Court dismissed a lawsuit on Wednesday which cited the same provision.

A third lawsuit in court today involves Trump asking the court to prevent Benson from leaving his name off the 2024 primary ballot.

His attorneys want the court to officially declare that Benson does not have the duty nor authority to keep him off the list.

WATCH LIVE: Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson facing 3 lawsuits regarding 2024 ballot

Benson has already said in a filing though that Michigan’s legislature does not give her the authority to determine whether a candidate for president may be disqualified for the state ballot under the 14th Amendment.

She added that she will follow the direction of the court either way.

Trump is considered the leading candidate for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

FOX 17 will be following these cases throughout the process.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube