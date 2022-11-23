'MSU UnScripted' improv comedy show to be performed December 1-4

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State University’s Department of Theatre has announced an upcoming improv comedy show. MSU UnScripted will be performed December 1-4 in Studio 60 in the Auditorium Building.

MSU UnScripted will feature students performing improvisation games. It will be unscripted, with performers making up everything on the spot. The show will also be inspired by suggestions from the audience.

MSU UnScripted will be directed by Sarah Hendrickson, MSU Department of Theatre Improvisation and Acting faculty.

Michigan State University MSU UnScripted

“One of my favorite principles of improvisation is the idea that there are no mistakes, only opportunities to explore a new idea,” said Hendrickson. “Improv comedians are constantly looking at given circumstances with a new perspective and working as an ensemble to achieve a common goal. We strive, in the Department of Theatre, to help students push the boundaries of discovery to become artists and find the humor in things whenever possible.”

A list of the performance dates and times can be found below:



Thursday, December 1 (7:30 p.m.)

Friday, December 2 (8:00 p.m.)

Saturday, December 3 (2 p.m. and 8 p.m.)

Sunday, December 4 (2 p.m.)

Tickets can be purchased on the Wharton Center’s website or calling 1-800-WHARTON.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube