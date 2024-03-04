MSU professor charged for allegedly possessing child porn

INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. — A professor at Michigan State University (MSU) has been charged for allegedly possessing child porn.

The suspect, 49-year-old Iskandar Arifin, was charged with three counts of possessing child porn and three counts of using a computer to commit a crime, according to the Ingham County Prosecutor’s Office.

We’re told the alleged incidents took place in Meridian Township, where Arifin is from.

Prosecutors say the investigation was conducted by Michigan State Police’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (ICAC).

“The investigation and prosecution of child pornography is a critical function of law enforcement, protecting children and communities,” writes Ingham County Prosecutor John Dewane. “When a suspect is also an educator, our concern is heightened. I commend the Michigan State Police and the officers of the Computer Crimes Unit for their outstanding work on this investigation.”

Arifin is scheduled to appear for a probable cause conference on March 12, followed by a preliminary hearing a week later on March 19.

Parents are advised to educate their children on safe internet usage.

Visit ICAC’s website for resources.

