Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsMichigan

Actions

MSU Police: Man with knife spotted on campus arrested

MSU
generic image
MSU
Posted at 1:37 PM, Mar 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-22 13:37:43-04

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Police at Michigan State University (MSU) issued an alert Wednesday involving an armed man on campus.

The man in question was spotted carrying a knife in East Lansing’s downtown area, according to MSU Police & Public Safety.

We’re told he crossed the Grand River and made his way onto campus grounds near Ramp 6.

Minutes after posting the alert, MSU Police say the man was taken into custody by the East Lansing Police Department.

Authorities state the campus is no longer under threat.

No injuries were reported.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Noah Right Rail Promo 960x720.png

Weather