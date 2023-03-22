MSU Police: Man with knife spotted on campus arrested

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Police at Michigan State University (MSU) issued an alert Wednesday involving an armed man on campus.

The man in question was spotted carrying a knife in East Lansing’s downtown area, according to MSU Police & Public Safety.

We’re told he crossed the Grand River and made his way onto campus grounds near Ramp 6.

Minutes after posting the alert, MSU Police say the man was taken into custody by the East Lansing Police Department.

MSU ALERT: A man was reported being seen in downtown East Lansing with a knife. He then walked across Grand River and was seen on campus near Ramp 6. Officers are in the area and working to locate the suspect, but he may have left the area. pic.twitter.com/fvogA5AO9A — MSU Police and Public Safety (@msupolice) March 22, 2023

Authorities state the campus is no longer under threat.

No injuries were reported.

