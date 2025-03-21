MSU med students learn first placements on Match Day

(WXMI) — Medical students throughout the U.S. learned where they will launch their careers Friday.

Michigan State University students learned the news at noon. The school has an impressive 99.5% match rate.

FOX 17 spoke to a future doctor who learned she is moving to Texas.

"Anxiety inducing, and fantastic news for me," says Molly Hancock. "I got my number one position, for emergency medicine."

The envelopes were required to remain sealed until the clock struck noon.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube