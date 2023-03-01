MSU drops vaccination requirement for COVID-19

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State University (MSU) has dropped its vaccination requirement for COVID-19.

In a letter to the MSU community, University Physician Michael Brown, M.D. says the vaccination requirement was a necessity amid a surge in cases in summer 2021.

Following years of increased understanding of the disease, coupled with the number of people protected against it, the university says vaccination for COVID-19 is no longer required for students, faculty and staff.

The new policy goes into effect immediately.

MSU notes some exceptions may remain in effect.

The community is still encouraged to be up-to-date on all vaccinations.

Visit MSU’s website for more COVID-19 information.

