MSU Athletics signs sports betting and iGaming partnership with Caesars Sportsbook

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State Athletics has signed a multi-year partnership with Caesars Entertainment to make Caesars Sportsbook their "Official and Exclusive Sports Betting Partner and iGaming Partner.”

According to a Caesars Entertainment’s press release, Caesars Sportsbook will provide “annual funds to support student-athlete responsible gaming education, student scholarships, as well as internship and professional development opportunities for MSU students pursuing a career in the sports industry.”

During the 2022 football season, Caesars Sportsbook bettors will have access to premium seating in the Spartan Stadium, as well as an outdoor tailgating area and other benefits that will be offered through Caesars’ loyalty program.

Michigan State Vice President and Director of Athletics Alan Haller said in the statement that this partnership “will help enhance gameday experiences for Spartan fans.”

Caesars Sportsbook further plans on working with the Michigan Association on Problem Gambling to provide gaming resources to eligible sports bettors in the state.

