MSP: Trooper hurt after suspected drunk driver hits cruiser

SCIO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Michigan State Police (MSP) trooper is hurt after their cruiser was hit by a suspected drunk driver in southeast Michigan early Monday morning.

The incident occurred at around 1:30 a.m. on I-94 in Scio Township, located in Washtenaw County, according to MSP.

We’re told the trooper’s cruiser had blocked part of one lane to make way for a tow truck when the cruiser was hit. Authorities say the trooper was inside the car when it happened.

The trooper was reportedly hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect, described as a 33-year-old Canton resident, was taken into custody for operating while under the influence, MSP says.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube