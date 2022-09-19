Watch Now
MSP: Trooper hurt after suspected drunk driver hits cruiser

Michigan State Police
Posted at 11:41 AM, Sep 19, 2022
SCIO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Michigan State Police (MSP) trooper is hurt after their cruiser was hit by a suspected drunk driver in southeast Michigan early Monday morning.

The incident occurred at around 1:30 a.m. on I-94 in Scio Township, located in Washtenaw County, according to MSP.

We’re told the trooper’s cruiser had blocked part of one lane to make way for a tow truck when the cruiser was hit. Authorities say the trooper was inside the car when it happened.

The trooper was reportedly hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect, described as a 33-year-old Canton resident, was taken into custody for operating while under the influence, MSP says.

