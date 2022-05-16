MSP to enforce 'Click It or Ticket' campaign through June 5

MICHIGAN — The Michigan Office of Highway Safety (OHSP) has kicked off its “Click It or Ticket” campaign.

Michigan State Police (MSP) will strengthen its enforcement of seat belt laws from now until June 5, according to OHSP.

We’re told 228 of people who died in car crashes in 2020 did not have seat belts on.

“Wearing a seat belt is the most effective thing drivers can do to reduce injuries and save lives on our roadways,” says OHSP Interim Director Alicia Sledge. “As the busy summer travel season gets underway, we want to remind drivers and passengers to stay safe and wear a seat belt, every trip, every time.”

The state adds 12 people died in Michigan car crashes over Memorial Day weekend in 2020. One of them did not wear a seat belt.

Wearing a seat belt while sitting in the front seat of a car lessens chances of serious injuries and death by 45 percent, according to research by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

Failure to buckle up may result in a fine of $65.

The OHSP tells us children are required to be in car seats or booster seats until the age of 8 or are at least 4’9” tall. Children aged 4 years or younger are required to sit in the back seat.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube