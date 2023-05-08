Watch Now
8-year-old boy found safe after going missing in Porcupine Mountains

Posted at 2:53 PM, May 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-08 15:20:50-04

WAKEFIELD, Mich. — An 8-year-old boy was found safe and reunited with his family after going missing on a Northern Michigan mountain range over the weekend.

Michigan State Police (MSP) says the boy was last seen in the Porcupine Mountains on the west side of the Upper Peninsula on Saturday.

We’re told he was camping with his family when he left to collect firewood at around 1 p.m.

More than 150 law enforcement officials with nine K9s are combed through a 40-square-mile area in an effort to find Nante, troopers say.

MSP says he was found near or under a log two miles from his campsite and is in good health.

Authorities described the remote area as hilly and fraught with standing water and snow-blocked roads.

The public was advised to keep away from the search area but MSP extended their gratitude to those who have offered to help.

