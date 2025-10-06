MSP: Missing teen hitched a ride from Ludington to Manistee

CRYSTAL TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 16-year-old who disappeared in the middle of the night this past weekend may have hitched a ride to another town.

Michigan State Police provided an update on Monday in the case of Toriann Shirey. The teen was last seen around 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning in Oceana County.

Now troopers believe she was picked up at the Walmart in Ludington and driven 24 miles north to Manistee on Sunday morning.

State police want to talk with the driver who gave Shirey a lift in hopes to find her.

The 16-year-old had been seen near Hammett Road in Crystal Township earlier that morning, about 20 miles southeast of Ludington.

They said it's not known what she may be wearing, but she may have a pink backpack with her. She is described to be five feet tall.

Anyone with information is asked to contact MSP Hart Post at 1-231-873-2171 or Oceana Central Dispatch at 231-869-5858.

