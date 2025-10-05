MSP searching for 16-year-old teen missing out of Oceana County

CRYSTAL TWP., Mich. — Michigan State Police have put out the call for a missing 16-year-old girl.

In a post on X, MSP says Toriann Shirey was last seen around 1:30 a.m. Sunday near Hammett Rd. in Crystal Twp. in Oceana County.

They said it's not known what she may be wearing, but she may have a pink backpack with her. She is described to be five feet tall.

Anyone with information is asked to contact MSP Hart Post at 1-231-873-2171 or Oceana Central Dispatch at 231-869-5858.

Last seen at 1:30 am this morning 10/5/25 near the 1800 block of Hammett Road in Crystal Township Oceana County.



