MSP: Man arraigned after carjacking bus in northern Michigan

Michigan State Police
Posted at 4:30 PM, May 07, 2021
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich. — A man was arraigned today after carjacking a bus in Kingsley earlier this week, according to Michigan State Police.

We’re told Kyle Stephan Willobee, 24, boarded a Bay Area Transportation Authority (BATA) bus in the parking lot of Northland Foods Grocery Store before attempting to remove a fire extinguisher from its receptacle.

MSP says the bus driver called for help and disembarked, fearing that Willobee might strike him or deploy the fire extinguisher in his direction.

Willobee then took control of the bus and tried to turn east on M-113 when he was hit by a 29-year-old woman traveling west in a passenger car, authorities tell us.

We’re told no passengers were on the bus during the crash.

MSP tells us the woman sought independent medical treatment for minor injuries and that Willobee was unharmed in the crash.

Willobee was arraigned today in 86th District Court on a carjacking count, a reckless driving count, an assault count and one for being a habitual offender, according to Michigan State Police.

His bond was reportedly set at $25,000.

