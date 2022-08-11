MSP launches 'Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over' campaign Friday

(WXMI) — As we approach the unofficial end of summer this Labor Day, Michigan State Police (MSP) is kicking off its “Driver Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign.

Troopers say many fatalities occur on the road over Labor Day weekend, often due to driving while impaired.

In response, MSP says it will ramp up its enforcement of traffic laws starting Friday, Aug. 12 through Labor Day weekend while educating motorists on the consequences of driving while under the influence.

We’re told local authorities will also participate in the campaign.

“The aim of the enforcement campaign is to drastically reduce deaths and serious injuries caused by impaired driving,” says Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning (OHSP) Director Katie Bower. “This should be a time for friends and family to enjoy the final days of summer. Impaired driving puts everyone at risk and is always unacceptable.”

MSP says one third of drivers killed during Labor Day weekend between 2017 and 2021 had alcohol in their system, adding 45% of 2021 traffic deaths in Michigan involved drugs or alcohol.

Troopers remind Michiganders that it is illegal to be behind the wheel of a vehicle with a blood alcohol concentration (BAC) of 0.8, saying arrests may be made at smaller levels if drivers are believed to be impaired.

