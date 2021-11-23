MSP investigating inappropriate texts sent to a former student by VCS employee

VICKSBURG, Mich. — Vicksburg Community Schools (VCS) is collaborating with Michigan State Police (MSP) to investigate inappropriate texts sent to a former student by a VCS employee.

Authorities report the inappropriate texts were sent during the summer when the student was no longer attending Vicksburg Community Schools. The employee in question has not been on any VCS campuses this school year.

Pending the investigation results the employee in question has been suspended from work and prohibited from all VCS campuses

VCS Assistant Superintendent Steve Goss said, “Safety of our students is our first priority, and we are working closely with local authorities to make sure they have everything they need to investigate these allegations thoroughly.” Because this is an ongoing investigation, VCS will release no further information at this time.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube