MSP graduates 55 new troopers, recruiting for future classes

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State Police graduated 55 troopers from its 138th Trooper Recruit School last week, which was quickly followed by the start of the 139th Recruit School on Sunday.

Hundreds of trooper vacancies need to be filled because of continued attrition, according to a news release Monday.

Recruits in the 139th school are expected to graduate Aug. 20.

“Public service is both an honor and a calling, and I know that these new troopers will commit themselves to keeping our communities safe and step up to serve our state in times of need,” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said during her keynote address at the March 4 virtual graduation ceremony. “Together, we will create a safer and more just Michigan for all.”

Recruits received training in firearms, water safety, defensive tactics, patrol techniques, report writing, ethics, cultural diversity and implicit bias, decision making, leadership, first aid, criminal law, crime scene processing and precision driving.

Including the 55 recent graduates, there are about 1,225 troopers across the state and a total of 1,900 enlisted members in the MSP.

With a goal of reaching 2,100 enlisted members, MSP is actively recruiting for future trooper recruit schools.

Those interested in joining Michigan State Police can find more information here.