MRLA asks Michiganders to support restaurants, hotels with gift cards this holiday season

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Restaurant & Lodging Association wants residents to support the hospitality industry by purchasing gift cards as holiday gifts this year.

Gift card purchases from local restaurants and hotels provide immediate and direct revenue to support the state’s industry, the organization said in a news release Wednesday.

“The past two years have been incredibly challenging for operators who have consistently faced obstacles while running their businesses,” MRLA President & CEO Justin Winslow said. “Whether it was indoor dining closures, customer capacity restrictions, rising costs for ingredients and supplies or even staff shortages, restaurant and hotel operators have worked very hard to keep moving forward. We encourage patrons across the state to support these businesses and give the gift of hospitality this giving season.”

Consumers can visit the MRLA’s website for a listing of participating member restaurants and hotels.