More than 6,500 Michigan voters cast ballots on first day of early voting

DETROIT (WXYZ) — On the first day of in-person early voting, more than 6,500 Michigan voters have already cast ballots for the 2024 Presidential Primary.

“I was proud to cast my vote yesterday along with over 6,500 voters statewide who chose to participate in Michigan's first day of early voting,” Secretary Benson said. “All across the state, thousands of clerks and election workers ensured the historic day was a success. I am grateful to all of them for their hard work and dedication to ensuring every voice is heard and every vote is counted in every election.”

Poll book totals from Saturday, February 17, show 6,587 voters cast their ballots at early voting sites throughout the state. For nine consecutive days, February 17 through February 25, early voting will be available in Michigan.

This year, marks the the first time Michigan voters were able to participate in early voting during a statewide election. Through the passage of Proposal in 2022, Michigan voters must have at least nine days of in-person early voting for statewide and federal elections — making Michigan the 22nd state to implement in-person, polling-place style early voting.

For more information about early voting, including locations and hours, visit Michigan.gov/EarlyVoting.

To check your registration status, track an absentee ballot, and to learn more about voting in the February 27 Presidential Primary, visit Michigan.gov/Vote.

