More than 160 dogs found on blighted property in N. Michigan

EAST BAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Authorities discovered more than 160 dogs at a rural property near Traverse City after arriving to enforce blight violations.

The property is in East Bay Township in Grand Traverse County.

Jamie Croel, county animal control supervisor, says it was “incredibly sad.” The dogs were found Friday in kennels in vehicles, campers and trailers. Animal control officers from area counties assisted, along with Cherryland Humane Center.

The sheriff’s office is investigating. Beth Friend, East Bay Township supervisor, says authorities hadn't been able to walk the property in the past.