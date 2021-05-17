More households now eligible for additional food assistance in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. — The number of Michigan families eligible for additional food assistance in response to the COVID-19 pandemic will increase this month, with anyone eligible now receiving an increased amount, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced Monday.

An additional 350,000 families will receive the extra food assistance under approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture Food and Nutrition Service, a news release said.

That brings the total in Michigan receiving extra benefits to more than 700,000.

“Michigan has made great progress towards getting ‘Vacc to Normal’ thanks to the safe, effective vaccines and efforts by millions of Michiganders who have gone above and beyond through the pandemic,” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said. “However, many families are still facing food insecurity due to the health and economic challenges of the last 14 months. No one should go hungry in Michigan, especially in the midst of a pandemic, and I am proud of this step we are taking to continue helping families put food on the table.”

All households that receive food assistance benefits will be eligible for the additional amount starting this month.

Previously, families already receiving the maximum monthly amount of assistance were not eligible for additional benefits, while others received an increase, bringing them to the maximum monthly allotment.

Now, all households will receive an increase of at least $95 monthly, even if they are already receiving the maximum payment or are close to that amount.

Households that received more than $95 to bring them to the maximum payment for their group size will continue to receive that larger amount.

Michigan previously approved the additional food assistance beginning in March 2020 – and now that is being extended for May 2021 with approval from the federal government.

Eligible clients will see additional food assistance benefits on their Bridge Card between May 15-25. Additional benefits will be loaded onto Bridge Cards as a separate payment from the assistance that is provided earlier in the month.