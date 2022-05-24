More food assistance coming to eligible Michiganders this month

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has announced more financial assistance is coming to those eligible for food assistance benefits.

The Michigan governor’s office says eligible recipients will each receive an extra $95 this month to help pay for groceries.

We’re told more than 1.3 million will benefit from the added assistance.

“Michiganders will continue to be able to put nutritious food on the table thanks to our ongoing partnership with the federal government,” says Governor Whitmer. “In addition to helping Michigan families lower their out-of-pocket food costs, this collaboration has helped us continue to grow our economy by returning federal dollars to Michigan. I will work with anyone to lower costs for Michiganders and get things done that make a real difference in their lives.”

The added assistance is expected to have appeared on eligible Michiganders’ Bridge Cards between May 14 and May 23, according to the state.

