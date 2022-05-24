Watch
NewsLocal NewsMichigan

Actions

More food assistance coming to eligible Michiganders this month

Governors plead for food stamp flexibility amid pandemic
RTV6
Governors plead for food stamp flexibility amid pandemic
Posted at 11:10 AM, May 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-24 11:11:17-04

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has announced more financial assistance is coming to those eligible for food assistance benefits.

The Michigan governor’s office says eligible recipients will each receive an extra $95 this month to help pay for groceries.

We’re told more than 1.3 million will benefit from the added assistance.

“Michiganders will continue to be able to put nutritious food on the table thanks to our ongoing partnership with the federal government,” says Governor Whitmer. “In addition to helping Michigan families lower their out-of-pocket food costs, this collaboration has helped us continue to grow our economy by returning federal dollars to Michigan. I will work with anyone to lower costs for Michiganders and get things done that make a real difference in their lives.”

The added assistance is expected to have appeared on eligible Michiganders’ Bridge Cards between May 14 and May 23, according to the state.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Morning-News-local_promo_480x630 v2.png

Morning News