Woman last seen a week ago has family worried about her safety

LAKEVIEW, Mich. — Michigan State Police wants your help to find a woman who hasn't been seen in a week.

Marie Ann Sena was last September 10, 2025. Her family is concerned for her well-being, according to police.

The 48-year-old is described as 5-feet, 2-inches tall, weighing roughtly 140 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

She may be traveling with a man named Wally Weiland, who drives an orange Cadillac Escalade EXT.

Michigan State Police An orange Cadillac Escalade EXT sits parked in an undated photo. The truck is owned by a Wally Weiland, who may be with Marie Ann Sena, a woman missing since September 10, 2025.

Anyone with information on Sena or Weiland's location is asked to contact the MSP Lakeview Post at (989) 352-8444.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube