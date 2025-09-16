Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Woman last seen a week ago has family worried about her safety

Marie Ann Sena for web.png
Michigan State Police
An undated photo of Marie Ann Sena, who was last seen September 10, 2025.
Orange Cadillac Escalade.jpg
LAKEVIEW, Mich. — Michigan State Police wants your help to find a woman who hasn't been seen in a week.

Marie Ann Sena was last September 10, 2025. Her family is concerned for her well-being, according to police.

The 48-year-old is described as 5-feet, 2-inches tall, weighing roughtly 140 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

She may be traveling with a man named Wally Weiland, who drives an orange Cadillac Escalade EXT.

Orange Cadillac Escalade.jpg
An orange Cadillac Escalade EXT sits parked in an undated photo. The truck is owned by a Wally Weiland, who may be with Marie Ann Sena, a woman missing since September 10, 2025.

Anyone with information on Sena or Weiland's location is asked to contact the MSP Lakeview Post at (989) 352-8444.

