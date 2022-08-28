Wild Zen Yoga Fest to kickoff Labor Day weekend

TRUFANT, Mich. — Wild Zen Yoga Fest will kickoff on Labor Day weekend at Smiling Acres in Trufant, Michigan.

Organizers said its intention is to move your body, ease your mind and elevate your soul.

The weekend will include a restorative weekend of yoga, mindfulness, meditation, movement, music, community, nature, vendors and a whole lot more.

Tickets range from $80 to $140 and includes somatic experiences designed to help you feel relaxed, restored, and renewed. Ticketholders also have an option for a massage, reiki, energy work, sound healing, henna, food, crafts, and more.

Gates open Friday, September 2 at 4 p.m. and runs through Sunday.

Scheduled events include:

Friday:

6:00 p.m. - Acoustic Yoga w/ Mark Lavengood & Carrie Labarge

7:00 p.m. - Mindful Movement w/ Whitney Pyles

9:00 p.m. Kirtan w/ Prem Lancaster

Saturday:

7:30 a.m. - Salute the Sun w/ Ally Dale

11 a.m. - Intuitive Flow w/ Carrie Labarge

12:15 p.m. - Truth Mandala w/ Amber Kilpatrick

1:00 p.m. - Vinyasa w/ Regina Lopez

2:15 p.m. - Nature Hike w/ Katie Venechuk

3:00 p.m. - Nidra w/ Amber Kilpatrick

4:15 p.m. - Somatic Experience w/ Peri Jill

5:00 p.m. - Yin w/ Sarah Andro

6:15 p.m. - Sound Healing w/ Sam Meyering & Teddy

7:00 p.m. - Soma Yoga w/ Jen Monroe

8:15 p.m. - Ecstatic Dance w/ Whitney Pyles

9:30 p.m. - Fireside Sacred Song w/ Peri Jill

Sunday:

7:30 a.m. - Salute the Sun w/ Hilary

9:00 a.m. - Ashtanga w/ Matt Jarrells

11:00 a.m. - Partner Yoga w/ Rachel Finan

12:15 p.m, - Breathwork w/ Tina Derusha

All Weekend: Camping. Vendors. Reiki. Henna. Massage. Energy work. Acupuncture. Sound healing. Experiences. Community.

