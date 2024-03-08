Tip leads to arrest of 3 in Howard City

HOWARD CITY, Mich. — Montcalm County Deputies made three arrests while acting on a tip.

After surveilling a home on Muenscher St, deputies followed a man and woman who had gotten into a vehicle and driven away.

They were later stopped for a moving violation and the vehicle searched.

Deputies arrested the man, a 37-year-old from Pierson, after finding methamphetamine inside.

A warrant was authorized to search the home, leading to the arrest of a 50-year-old man from Sand Lake for possession of meth and a 22-year-old from Howard City on a probation violation.

The Montcalm County Sheriff's Office encourages anonymous tips that could lead to arrests or further investigations. If you know something about a crime, please call 989-831-7590.