CATO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — There will be three township officials up for recall on Tuesday's Montcalm County ballot.

Cato Township Supervisor Larry Gilbert, Township Clerk Todd Lincoln and Trustee Jourdan Lindsey will all be up for a recall vote come May 2.

3 Cato Township officials up for recall in Tuesday's election

All of the recall petitions were launched by the same woman, Jamie Snyder.

She is seeking to oust the three because of votes they cast at a August 1, 2022, board meeting.

They all voted to amend their zoning ordinance to allow and regulate wind energy turbines.

When voters go to make their decision at the polls, they will have to decide between the officials up for recall, and a new candidate.

You can see a sample ballot below:

Scripps

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube