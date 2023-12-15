State police investigate ‘suspicious note’ found in Carson City-Crystal classroom

CARSON CITY, Mich. — Michigan State Police detectives are investigating a “suspicious note” found in a classroom at Carson City-Crystal High School, according to district officials.

Superintendent John Sattler sent FOX 17 a copy of the letter sent to families, which states that one student has been suspended.

The suspended student is accused of “allegedly making threatening statements,” according to the letter.

Superintendent Sattler adds the following:

“Several rumors are being circulated throughout the school and investigators caution anyone from spreading information that they have not verified.”

He says the investigation is ongoing and, while there does not appear to be a current threat to the school, “the safety of students and school faculty remain[s] a top priority.”

FOX 17 also reached out to Michigan State Police, which confirmed it is investigating an incident; however, it cannot provide any additional information because the investigation is ongoing.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube