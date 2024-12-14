Stanton police officer honored with Hero Award

STANTON, Mich. — A member of the Stanton Police Department has been accorded a Hero Award from the city for his part in the July rescue of a mother and her two children.

The certificate presented to officer Adam Richmond cites his "exceptional courage and selflessness" while performing his duties on July 31.

Due to its centralized location, Stanton is the county seat of Montcalm County.

Police chief Matthew Pumford gave the following statement explaining the circumstances of the award to FOX 17:

"On July 31, 2024, Officer Richmond responded to a call for a health and safety check at the 200 block of North McPhearson Street. Upon arrival, he found that there was no response at the door.

Instead of clearing the call, Officer Richmond displayed remarkable diligence and began to investigate further. His keen attention to detail quickly revealed that something was amiss. An open window, along with multiple items scattered outside, raised suspicions, and the sounds of a barking dog and a juvenile’s cries for their mother added urgency to the situation. It was known that the mother had a history of seizures and strokes, heightening the concern for her well-being.

While assessing the scene, Officer Richmond spotted one of the juveniles near the open window. Utilizing his exceptional interpersonal skills, he engaged the five-year-old through the window, successfully encouraging the child to retrieve the dog and unlock the front door. After entering the home and calling out for the mother with no response, Officers feared there might be a medical emergency and proceeded to search for her.

Their efforts led to the discovery of the mother and another 2-year-old juvenile. The mother was found in a critical medical situation. Recognizing the urgency, Officers promptly called for Montcalm County Emergency Services. In the interim, Officer Richmond located clean clothing and diapers for the juveniles within the home. A nearby neighbor graciously assisted by providing food and fresh water for the children. It was later estimated that the mother had been incapacitated for approximately three days before being located by our department.

This incident not only underscores Officer Richmond’s professionalism but also his compassion and dedication to the community. His actions exemplify the highest standards of our department and serve as a powerful example for his colleagues.

The Stanton Police Department was assisted by Montcalm County Central Dispatch, Montcalm County Emergency Services and Montcalm County Child Protective Services."

