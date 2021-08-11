Watch
Stanton police chief removed from position following internal investigation

Posted at 3:25 PM, Aug 11, 2021
STANTON, Mich. — The city of Stanton is cutting ties with its chief of police.

City manager Jacob VanBoxel says Chief Destinee Bryce was placed on administrative leave at the beginning of August following accusations of workplace misconduct.

VanBoxel and Mayor Lori Williams made the decision to end Bryce's employment agreement with the city on August 10 following an internal investigation into the allegations.

No other details regarding the investigation or the city’s decision have been released.

There’s no word yet on who will take over as chief.

