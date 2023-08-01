Spectrum Health Kelsey Hospital in Lakeview to close in October

LAKEVIEW, Mich. — Spectrum Health Kelsey Hospital in Lakeview will close its doors in October, Corewell Health announced Tuesday.

According to Corewell Health, the 60-year-old hospital has become outdated, making it challenging to deliver care.

Corewell Health also says there has been a steady decline in utilization of Kelsey Hospital over the past decade.

Corewell Health says the $12-million state-of-the-art Corewell Health Lakeview Care Center opened in June just a few minutes away from the hospital. The center’s walk-in clinic is open 7-days a week.

“We are committed to providing high-quality health care for our community,” Andrea Leslie, president of Corewell Health’s Spectrum Health Kelsey Hospital, said. “Our new, modern Lakeview Care Center provides expert-level care the community expects from Corewell Health.”

All hospital team members will receive help finding another role with Corewell Health, officials said.

Corewell Health says it has plans to commemorate the legacy of the Kelsey hospital and further demonstrate its commitment to the Lakeview community.

