Sheriff: Driver arrested for having meth, running from police in Montcalm Co.

BUSHNELL TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Montcalm County Sheriff’s Office says an attempted traffic stop led to a man’s arrest for having and intending to deliver drugs.

Deputies say 44-year-old Antonio Rushford from Belding ran a stop sign on Deaner Road at Wyman Road in Home Township around 12:45 a.m. Thursday.

When a deputy tried to pull over the pickup truck, they say Rushford took off.

The sheriff’s office says, during the chase, a female passenger was texting with central dispatch. She told the operator who the driver was and said he wouldn’t let her out.

Deputies eventually lost the pickup near Stevenson and Carson City roads in Bushnell Township.

Shortly after, the woman in the car texted dispatch again to say Rushford crashed the pickup and ran off.

When deputies got to the crash, they found the pickup in a field and the female passenger with minor injuries.

Deputies searched the pickup and found meth.

Michigan State Police and a K-9 helped look for Rushford, but they couldn’t find him

Once it was light out Thursday morning, someone called police to report a suspicious man near the scene of the crash.

Deputies responded, found Rushford and arrested him for possession with intent to deliver meth and running from police.

