CRYSTAL LAKE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A young man is dead after he fell off a boat on Crystal Lake on Saturday evening.

The Montcalm County Sheriff confirmed that the drowning victim was a 22-year-old man from Saginaw.

According to the the Greenville Daily News, the man was on a boat that was about 100 yards from the shore when he fell into the water.

The Greenville Daily News also says that officers were called to the lake at nearly 7:00 pm and found the man's body just before 9:00 pm.

The Michigan State Police Lakeview Post was among the agencies that provided assistance at the scene.

This story is still developing. FOX 17 will update this post when information is readily available.