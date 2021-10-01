Rockford man dies in motorcycle crash in Montcalm County

EUREKA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Rockford man has died after a motorcycle crash Thursday afternoon in Montcalm County.

It happened about 5 p.m. at the intersection of Carson City Road at West County Line Road in Eureka Township, according to a news release Friday.

The Montcalm County Sheriff’s Office says a 2015 Chevrolet Traverse had stopped on West County Line Road, facing south, waiting to turn left to head east on Carson City Road.

A motorcycle was westbound on Carson City Road, approaching the intersection, when the Traverse began its turn, pulling into the motorcycle’s path.

Deputies say the motorcyclist tried to stop but hit the Traverse.

The motorcyclist, identified as 53-year-old Daniel G. Brainard of Rockford, died at the scene as a result of his injuries.

The driver of the Traverse – a 29-year-old Greenville woman – and an 8-year-old passenger were not injured.

Both were wearing their seat belts and Brainard was wearing a helmet, deputies said.

The intersection was closed for about three-and-a-half hours.

Montcalm County deputies continue to investigate.