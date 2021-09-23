Police looking for missing 14-year-old from Lakeview

LAKEVIEW, Mich. — Police are looking for Brooklynn Rae Adams, 14, of Lakeview.

She was last seen around 11 p.m. on Wednesday at a home in Lakeview in Montcalm County.

Brooklynn is approximately 5’02” tall, 110 lbs with blonde hair and brown eyes. Brooklynn was last seen wearing unknown clothing with a black backpack with a pink floral design.

If you see her contact Montcalm Central Dispatch 989-831-5253 or Michigan State Police Lakeview Post at 989-352-8444 or Michigan State Police Lakeview Post at 989-352-8444.