Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsMichiganMontcalm

Actions

Police looking for missing Greenville teenager

Missing Greenville Teen
FOX 17
Missing Greenville Teen
Missing Greenville Teen
Posted at 7:33 PM, Mar 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-31 19:37:50-04

GREENVILLE, Mich. — A teenage girl is missing after leaving her home voluntarily, according to the city of Greenville Department of Public Safety.

Officers say 16-year-old Aubrianna Shoup left her home around midnight Thursday, taking some personal belongings with her.

Missing Greenville Teen

Her family reported her missing Friday when she did not come home.

Shoup is between five-foot-nine and five-foot-ten and is about 130 pounds.

She has reddish-brown dyed hair and brown eyes.

Missing Greenville Teen

Investigators say she also goes by “Aubri.”

If you’ve seen her or know where she could be, call the Greenville Department of Public Safety through Montcalm County Central Dispatch at 989-831-5253.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Noah Right Rail Promo 960x720.png

Weather