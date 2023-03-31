Police looking for missing Greenville teenager

GREENVILLE, Mich. — A teenage girl is missing after leaving her home voluntarily, according to the city of Greenville Department of Public Safety.

Officers say 16-year-old Aubrianna Shoup left her home around midnight Thursday, taking some personal belongings with her.

Her family reported her missing Friday when she did not come home.

Shoup is between five-foot-nine and five-foot-ten and is about 130 pounds.

She has reddish-brown dyed hair and brown eyes.

Investigators say she also goes by “Aubri.”

If you’ve seen her or know where she could be, call the Greenville Department of Public Safety through Montcalm County Central Dispatch at 989-831-5253.

