Police find man dead after receiving a “hard alert” notification from an apple watch

MONTCALM TOWNSHIP, Mich. — One man was found dead in Montcalm Township after Montcalm County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center received a notification of a hard fall from an apple watch Feb. 5, 2022, at 1:44 a.m.

The notification provided authorities with an estimated location of Pakes and Johnson Roads.

Upon arrival at the location a 24-year-old Gowen male was pronounced dead after deputies found a pickup truck crashed into a large tree.

Authorities believe alcohol and lack of seat belt use are factors in the crash.