MSP: Sheridan man critically hurt in Fairplain Twp. hit-and-run, vehicle sought

FAIRPLAIN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Troopers are requesting the public’s assistance in locating a vehicle they say was involved in a hit-and-run in Montcalm County this Monday.

Michigan State Police (MSP) says the incident occurred before midnight near Brown and Fenwick roads in Fairplain Township.

We’re told a 44-year-old Sheridan man rode east on a moped when he was hit by a maroon sedan that was also driving east. The sedan reportedly took off after the crash.

The Sheridan man was hospitalized with critical injuries, according to MSP.

Authorities are now seeking the vehicle, described as a maroon 2006–2013 Chevy Impala with possible damage to the front passenger side.

Those with information related to the incident or the vehicle involved are encouraged to connect with troopers at 989-352-8444.

