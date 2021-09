GREENVILLE, Mich. — Michigan State Police’s Lakeview Post is asking for the public’s help finding a missing 15-year-old boy.

Kyle Allen Pratt was last seen at 10 p.m. Saturday in Greenville.

Pratt is 5’10”, 160 pounds and has shaggy brown hair and brown eyes, according to MSP.

Courtesy of Michigan State Police

He may be riding a BMX-style bicycle.

Anyone with information may contact MSP Lakeview Post at 989-352-8444 or 911.