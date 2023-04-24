MSP: 22-year-old killed in Montcalm County rollover crash

FAIRPLAINS TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Michigan State Police are investigating a weekend crash that left a 22-year-old dead in Montcalm County.

Troopers say the crash happened Saturday around 10:39 a.m. on Fenwick Road, west of Barnes Rd., in Montcalm County.

According to troopers, a 22-year-old man from Fenwick was heading westbound on Fenwick Road when he lost control of the vehicle, left the roadway, and overturned while hitting numerous trees.

Troopers say the 22-year-old was thrown from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

Michigan State Police

A 25-year-old woman who was a passenger was partially ejected and trapped in the vehicle.

According to MSP, she was extracted by witnesses and transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police believe speed and a lack of seatbelt use were factors in the crash.

The name of the 22-year-old killed in the crash has not yet been released.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube