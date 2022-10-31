MSP: 15-year-old bicyclist hurt in Montcalm Co. hit-and-run

PIERSON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 15-year-old boy is hurt following what state troopers are calling a hit-and-run incident in Montcalm County Sunday night.

Michigan State Police (MSP) says the crash happened between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. near Bass Lake Road and Kendaville Road in Pierson Township.

We’re told the boy was riding his bike west along the shoulder of Kendaville Road when he was rear-ended by a car.

Troopers say the impact caused the 15-year-old to be thrown from his bike, rendering him unconscious.

After he came to, the victim reached out to a nearby resident who delivered him back to his home, according to MSP. They say he was taken to a hospital afterward.

The extent of the boy’s injuries are not known.

A description of the vehicle is currently unavailable.

Those with knowledge regarding the crash are urged to connect with dispatchers at 989-831-5253 or state troopers at 989-352-8444.

