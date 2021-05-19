Motorcyclist seriously injured after crashing into truck in Montcalm County

MONTCALM COUNTY, Mich. — A motorcyclist was seriously injured after getting hit by a truck Tuesday evening in Montcalm County.

Troopers from Michigan State Police’s Lakeview Post were dispatched just before 6 p.m. to Coral Road near Masters Road, according to a news release Wednesday.

MSP’s preliminary investigation showed a 2012 Harley Davidson motorcycle driven by a 67-year-old Greenville man was traveling east on Coral Road when he failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway, hitting a 2007 GMC pickup truck driven by a 39-year-old Howard City woman.

The woman and her 17-year-old female passenger were not injured.

The motorcyclist was flown to Spectrum Health Butterworth by Aero Med for treatment of his injuries.

He was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Troopers believe alcohol was a factor.