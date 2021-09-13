More than 40 cats recovered from Greenville home

GREENVILLE, Mich. — Over 40 cats some of which include dead kittens were recovered from a home in Greenville on Sept. 13, 2021.

Conditions in the home were such that most of the rooms were filled with urine and feces. Additionally, the litter boxes were so full of waste that they were solid.

The owner of the property has been attempting to remove the tenants but has been unable to do so because of COVID-19 restrictions.

Micheles Rescue helped recover most of the cat’s alongside Greenville Police and Montcalm Animal Control. The cats are being rehomed with Cannonsville Critters.

