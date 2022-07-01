Montcalm Twp. clerk arraigned, charged with forgery

STANTON, Mich. — A Montcalm Township clerk faced with potentially being recalled has been charged for allegedly committing forgery.

Montcalm County Prosecutor Andrea Krause confirmed the information with FOX 17 Friday afternoon.

We’re told an arrest warrant was issued for 35-year-old Jessica Shearer on Thursday. Shearer reportedly turned herself in to authorities a day later.

Krause says Shearer was arraigned Friday and charged with forgery. If convicted, Shearer could serve up to 14 years behind bars.

The possible recall stems from an alleged incident in which Shearer filed falsified documents, officials say.

The Montcalm County Sheriff's Office says Shearer falsely signed an election commission resolution that was not yet approved or voted on by township officials. Deputies explain the resolution was meant to divide Montcalm Township into two separate voting districts.

Authorities tell us Shearer is out on bond.

Shearer is scheduled to appear for a probable cause conference Wednesday, July 13.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube