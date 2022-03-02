Watch
Muskegon deputies alerted to situation involving angry parent at Ravenna High School

Posted at 1:41 PM, Mar 02, 2022
RAVENNA, Mich. — Authorities were notified in response to an angry parent who had left a concerning voicemail at Ravenna High School Wednesday morning.

In a letter to parents, Ravenna Public Schools (RPS) Superintendent Greg Helmer says the incident occurred following a verbal altercation between multiple students, which continued to escalate despite the principal’s attempts to address the issue.

Helmer says he used his truck to bar the parent from approaching the school and worked with Principal Wilson to resolve the situation with the parent before handing the situation to Muskegon County deputies.

We’re told the intervention and the absence of an internal threat precluded the need to put the school on lockdown.

