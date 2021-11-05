Montcalm County woman sentenced for 2020 death of toddler

STANTON, Mich. — A Montcalm County woman was sentenced Friday to 26-75 years in prison for the death of a toddler last year.

Kellie Barthel pleaded “no contest” to second-degree murder back in September.

Court documents indicate the other charges she was facing – open murder, child abuse and first-degree murder – were dismissed.

Barthel, 36, was arrested on April 8, 2020 after 1-year-old Vayda Vazquez was found unresponsive on March 2.

Emergency crews unsuccessfully tried to revive Vazquez.

Her death was later ruled a homicide.

The toddler’s father, Christopher Sanchez, previously told Fox 17 he had learned his daughter had died through social media and that Vayda was at the home of a babysitter he didn’t approve when she died.

