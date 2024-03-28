Montcalm County woman scores nearly $792K playing Jackpot Slots

LANSING, Mich. — A Montcalm County woman took home $791,957 after playing Jackpot Slots!

The anonymous 55-year-old winner purchased her ticket at Trufant Gas and Party Store on Kohler Road, according to the Michigan Lottery.

“The Fast Cash jackpot was getting up there, so I bought some tickets,” the winner explains. “When [the clerk] handed the ticket to me, I saw the three jackpot symbols right away and knew I had won the jackpot!”

We’re told she intends to travel, provide her children with assistance, and invest money with the winnings.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube